Surely go along if a franchise offers me to play in PSL 8, remarks Shahid Afridi

Shahid Afridi has proclaimed that he is ready to take part in the upcoming edition of the Pakistan Super League if a franchise wants him to have him in the squad. Interestingly, Afridi publicly announced his PSL career was over last year after he sustained chronic back pain during the season.
Despite claiming PSL 2022 was his last and that he only participated only ‘for the fans’, Shahid Afridi stated on Thursday he is not done yet. The 42-year-old all-rounder, who was forced to leave Quetta Gladiators early due to a back injury, clearly indicated he will be happy to return to the competition if any franchise want his service.
"I have no idea where will I go. If a franchise offers, I will surely go along. I will work as it's about Pakistan,” said Afridi, as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.
Since the inaugural PSL edition, Afridi has played for four out of six teams. When asked which stint was his favourite, Afridi explained what he liked about each franchise.
"I had a really great time with Peshwar Zalmi. We had plans to give an opportunity to young talent, especially from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Secondly, I had fun during my stint with Multan Sultans. A professional team with good owners," Afridi added.
The PSL 9 will get underway on February 9 next year and will run till March 19.
