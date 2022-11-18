WATCH | Jos Buttler sledges Cameron Green with IPL auction taunt

Today at 10:37 AM
Spectators often witness sledging on a cricket field and it can get interesting sometimes as players come up with humorous sledges. Jos Buttler left everyone in splits as he mocked Cameron Green by reminding him of the IPL auction in December where he has registered his name.
After their disappointing exit in the T20 World Cup, Australia changed their fortunes with a change in format. The team beat England by six wickets while chasing a target of 288 runs. Australia dominated the proceedings but during the game. Jos Buttler came up with a hilarious taunt that grabbed all the limelight.
Cameron Green played a knock of unbeaten 20 runs from 28 balls in the end and the game was important for him as he will be in the mini auction for IPL 2023 to be held in December. Green’s form in the recent games will be crucial as it might affect his value. Jos Buttler emphasised on the fact that he needs to bat well with the scheduling of such an important event next month.
Buttler was caught sledging on mic saying ‘Big auction coming up, Daws’. The big auction he was talking about was the IPL auction where many teams will get engaged in a bidding war for Green as he has registered himself for the process. The sledge by Buttler amused the spectators and his remark became the most discussed point of the game.
It was good of @josbuttler to remind Cam Green about the upcoming IPL auction 😂— Cricket on BT Sport (@btsportcricket) November 17, 2022
Textbook stuff this 👌 pic.twitter.com/bkLbdXmUQ4
