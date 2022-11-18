WBBL 2022 | Twitter blasts Ash Gardner for costing Ellyse Perry wicket with ludicrous DRS snub

Today at 3:14 PM
Clinical teamwork is said to be crucial for a team’s success and so the batting partners are supposed to assist each other during their stay at the crease. However, Ash Gardner lacked in that particular aspect when she advised Ellyse Perry not to review LBW despite the ball sliding down the leg.
Sydney Sixers were heading for a competitive total with 173 runs by the end of the 19th over against Sydney Thunder in the 51st match of the ongoing WBBL 2022. After being reduced 16/2, Ellyse Perry and Ash Gardner stitched a partnership of 59 runs to stage a recovery. Both the batters were middling the ball eventually, but Ellyse Perry was dismissed courtesy of a judgmental error from Ash Gardner who was at the other end.
The instance occurred in the 12th over of the innings and Belinda Vakarewa was bowling the first ball to Ellyse Perry. She bowled a full-length delivery sliding down the leg which struck the batters’ pads. Vakarewa appealed immediately and the umpire responded to the appeal by raising his finger. The wicket would have broken the momentum of the innings and so Perry wanted to take advice from the non-striker’s end where Gardner was standing.
Both the batters were involved in a long discussion but by the end of it, Perry walked back to the hut without opting for DRS. The ball tracking technology later showed that the delivery was striding down the leg and the Sixers missed an opportunity to take a review that would have saved the prized scalp of Perry.
Twitter noticed the incident immediately and criticized Gardner for not giving the right advice. However, Gardner had the best response ready for her critics by scoring 85 runs from 48 balls.
Should have taken it!
November 18, 2022
Review it!
The Sixers could have reviewed and saved Perry's wicket 😬 #WBBL08 pic.twitter.com/2lCbDlCwCQ— 7Cricket (@7Cricket) November 18, 2022
Clueless
Ash Gardner. Totally clueless. #WBBL08— Jason (@JasonFinte) November 18, 2022
Buy why?
What the...? Pez wasn't out! She didn't even check.#WBBL08— Devjani 🏴 (@CricketKenway) November 18, 2022
Brainless
Gardner needs to makeup for her stupidity to not let perry review . Brainless fuck #WBBL08— johar ali (@joharali6968) November 18, 2022
Couldn't believe!
Couldn't believe that wasn't reviewed. Just watching it live I thought it was clearly going down legside. 🤷♂️🤦♂️ #WBBL08— Ian Harkin (@sportznut67) November 18, 2022
Worst!
That’s not even close. Who is worse ? The umpire who gave it out or Gardner #WBBL08 https://t.co/3IRXnTgdE4— Cricket Tamizhan (@CricketTamizhan) November 18, 2022
Down leg
Omg that was way down leg #WBBL08— Emma (@emhoy) November 18, 2022
Move on!
Sixers need to make a move on #WBBL08— Cricket Tamizhan (@CricketTamizhan) November 18, 2022
Lovely
Lovely atmosphere at the North Sydney oval #WBBL08— INPLAY (@InplayCricc) November 18, 2022
