AUS vs ENG, 2nd ODI | Who said what ft. Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc

It's a series win, that's important to us against a good England side. Vince and Billings today, looked like it was going to be tough but we got a couple of big wickets. It was a hard wicket to start on. It was going to swing early, we felt the wicket was up and down. Knew reverse swing would come in later, and we made it tough for them. We're disappointed with how the World Cup went, England deserved to win but it's nice to get this series.

Adam Zampa.