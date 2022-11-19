 user tracker image

More Options

AUS vs ENG | Twitter reacts to Australia’s series-clinching 72-run win over arch-rivals England

no photo
camera iconcamera icon|

Australia beat England by 72 runs in the second ODI.

(Getty)

AUS vs ENG | Twitter reacts to Australia’s series-clinching 72-run win over arch-rivals England

no photo

SportsCafe Desk

Today at 4:43 PM

Australia have won the three-match ODI series against England by beating them by 72 runs in the second match at the Sydney Cricket Ground. The hosts, after posting 280/8 batting first, bundled out the Three Lions for 208 in 38.5 overs, with Mitchell Starc and Adam Zampa sharing eight wickets.

A clinical batting performance, followed by a superb bowling show altogether, helped Australia defeat England by XX runs on Saturday in the second ODI of the three-match series in Sydney. The Aussies rode on Steve Smith’s 114-ball 94 to get to 280/8 after stand-in skipper Josh Hazlewood won the toss and opted to bat, while Marnus Labuschagne (58 off 55 balls) and Mitchell Marsh (50 off 59 balls) chipped in useful contributions as well to reach there. 

For England, Adil Rashid was the pick of the bowler, taking 3/57 while Chris Woakes and David Willey picked up two wickets apiece. On the other hand, Sam Curran and Liam Dawson bowled 17 wicketless overs, conceding 103 runs.

Coming to defend, Mitchell Starc got Australia off to a flying start, sending Jason Roy and Dawid Malan back to the pavilion in the opening over. The Three Lions were 34/3 at one point before James Vince (60 off 72 balls) and Sam Billings (71 off 80 balls) forged a 122-run stand to revive them. Then Hazlewood triggered a collapse by dismissing Vince as England slipped from 156/3 to 169/7 in no time before they were eventually folded for 208 in 38.5 overs. Starc and Adam Zampa impressed the most, taking four wickets each to guide Australia to win the series with a match to spare.

But how?

Gonna save it!

Bails bait

Fall bro!

Lucky star

Struggling

Soothing win

Excellent team work

Hero Zampa

Firey Starc!

Follow us on Facebook here

Stay connected with us on Twitter here

Like and share our Instagram page here

SHOW COMMENTS drop down