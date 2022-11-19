AUS vs ENG | Twitter reacts to Australia’s series-clinching 72-run win over arch-rivals England

Coming to defend, Mitchell Starc got Australia off to a flying start, sending Jason Roy and Dawid Malan back to the pavilion in the opening over. The Three Lions were 34/3 at one point before James Vince (60 off 72 balls) and Sam Billings (71 off 80 balls) forged a 122-run stand to revive them. Then Hazlewood triggered a collapse by dismissing Vince as England slipped from 156/3 to 169/7 in no time before they were eventually folded for 208 in 38.5 overs. Starc and Adam Zampa impressed the most, taking four wickets each to guide Australia to win the series with a match to spare.