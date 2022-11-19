AUS vs ENG | Twitter reacts to Australia’s series-clinching 72-run win over arch-rivals England

Today at 4:43 PM
Australia have won the three-match ODI series against England by beating them by 72 runs in the second match at the Sydney Cricket Ground. The hosts, after posting 280/8 batting first, bundled out the Three Lions for 208 in 38.5 overs, with Mitchell Starc and Adam Zampa sharing eight wickets.
A clinical batting performance, followed by a superb bowling show altogether, helped Australia defeat England by XX runs on Saturday in the second ODI of the three-match series in Sydney. The Aussies rode on Steve Smith’s 114-ball 94 to get to 280/8 after stand-in skipper Josh Hazlewood won the toss and opted to bat, while Marnus Labuschagne (58 off 55 balls) and Mitchell Marsh (50 off 59 balls) chipped in useful contributions as well to reach there.
For England, Adil Rashid was the pick of the bowler, taking 3/57 while Chris Woakes and David Willey picked up two wickets apiece. On the other hand, Sam Curran and Liam Dawson bowled 17 wicketless overs, conceding 103 runs.
Coming to defend, Mitchell Starc got Australia off to a flying start, sending Jason Roy and Dawid Malan back to the pavilion in the opening over. The Three Lions were 34/3 at one point before James Vince (60 off 72 balls) and Sam Billings (71 off 80 balls) forged a 122-run stand to revive them. Then Hazlewood triggered a collapse by dismissing Vince as England slipped from 156/3 to 169/7 in no time before they were eventually folded for 208 in 38.5 overs. Starc and Adam Zampa impressed the most, taking four wickets each to guide Australia to win the series with a match to spare.
But how?
November 19, 2022
Gonna save it!
November 19, 2022
Bails bait
Starcy with a chance to knock over the tail after getting it started. If only the bails wanted to help out... #AUSvENG— Craig M (@diminutiverowdy) November 19, 2022
Fall bro!
How did the bails not fall? #AUSvENG— Bradley (@bradley@aus.social) (@BradSabbath) November 19, 2022
Lucky star
Those zing bails...those zing bails!! Dawson counting his lucky stars that didn't take his stumps out #AUSvENG— Davis Harrigan (Digi) 🏏 (@DeadlineDavis) November 19, 2022
Struggling
Why England is struggling in ODIs#AUSvsENG— basuCHANDAKi (@basuCHANDAKi) November 19, 2022
Soothing win
has to be one soothing win.....💥#AUSvsENG— shiza (@shizovskaya) November 19, 2022
Excellent team work
Smith,Marnus with the bat 🔥 but Mitchell starc excellent with the ball.5 wkts haul a premiere bowler.Adam Zampa's flipper similar to what Shane Warne used to bowl,has improved a lot.Aus wrap the series 2-0.dominant display. #AUSvsENG— Archisman Mishra (@iamarchis16) November 19, 2022
Hero Zampa
Zampa just changed the game for Australia— Rishabh (@xaptainDC) November 19, 2022
One of the best Spinners in the world and he was highly backed by Australia!!#Australia #England #AUSvsENG #ENGvsAUS #Zampa
Firey Starc!
Coming in— Cricwas (@Cricwas) November 19, 2022
just straightens enough
Hitting the top of off.
Trade mark Mitchell Starc.
🔥#AUSvsENG
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.