AUS vs ENG | Twitter reacts to Steve Smith’s frustrated yell after his attempted reverse-slog failed miserably on free-hit

During the 32nd over, Smith tried to cut loose when he saw the opportunity coming in front of him. After bowling the first ball legally, Adil Rashid’s second was called no-ball for overstepping. Smith, who was on strike, then tried to do something which was very unusual by his standards. The 33-year-old tried to play Rashid’s loopy outside off-stump delivery via reverse slog with the aim to clear it over the off side. However, the Australian batter missed it completely, especially because of Rashid’s brilliance in slowing the ball down.