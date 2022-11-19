AUS vs ENG | Twitter reacts to Steve Smith’s frustrated yell after his attempted reverse-slog failed miserably on free-hit

Today at 12:10 PM
Certain players are known for their animated nature on the field and Steve Smith is undoubtedly one of the most famous names among them. Against England, the Australian batter tried something different, bringing out a reverse slog on a free hit against Adil Rashid, only to miss it completely.
After scoring an unbeaten 78-ball 80 in the first ODI less than 48 hours ago, Steve Smith continued to carry his red-hot form against England in the second match at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Saturday. After stand-in skipper Josh Hazlewood won the toss and opted to bat, the hosts reached 166/4 in 31 overs, with Smith at the crease on 57 off 75 balls alongside Mitchell Marsh, who was on 11 off 10 balls.
During the 32nd over, Smith tried to cut loose when he saw the opportunity coming in front of him. After bowling the first ball legally, Adil Rashid’s second was called no-ball for overstepping. Smith, who was on strike, then tried to do something which was very unusual by his standards. The 33-year-old tried to play Rashid’s loopy outside off-stump delivery via reverse slog with the aim to clear it over the off side. However, the Australian batter missed it completely, especially because of Rashid’s brilliance in slowing the ball down.
While the ball went to Sam Billings’s big gloves behind the stumps, Smith knew he failed to make any connection on the free hit, and moments after, he seemed frustrated and yelled at himself for wasting a bonus ball.
Steve Smith trying something new on the free hit 😂— cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) November 19, 2022
I have seen this....my life become fantastic🤣🤣😁🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣🤣😂😂🤣😂— Aadesh Kumar Chaudhary (@AadeshKumarCha8) November 19, 2022
My favourite @stevesmith49— Pt. AP S'Araswath (@ap_5ara5wath) November 19, 2022
Missing it the Maxi way...— movieman (@movieman777) November 19, 2022
He was trying to say than i can play t20 but fail to execute his shot.— Cricket Critics (@Cricket4critics) November 19, 2022
His reaction are always on spot— Jack Jill (@JackJil93710562) November 19, 2022
100 Loading for Steven Smith #AUSvENG #ENGvAUS #StevenSmith #SteveSmith— Fantasy Xpress (@XpressFantasy) November 19, 2022
Steve Genius Smith is on a roll— Amol Deshmukh (@go4amol) November 19, 2022
Could watch Steve Smith bat all day #AUSvENG— JT (@TheWAJet) November 19, 2022
Seeing @stevesmith49 play is always a pleasure to the eyes 😂😂— Sohan Agarwal (@SohanAg69467214) November 19, 2022
