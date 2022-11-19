Rahul Dravid and his team had to take a break after extensive hard work at T20 World Cup, explains R Ashwin

Today at 3:11 PM
R Ashwin has come in the support of Rahul Dravid and the support staff, who were given a rest from India’s ongoing New Zealand tour. The veteran off-spinner revealed Dravid and Co. ‘had specific in-depth plans for each venue and each opposition’ at the T20 World Cup, and thus, had to take a break.
While many former players and experts, including Ravi Shastri, criticized Rahul Dravid and his support staff for taking a break from India’s ongoing tour of New Zealand, Ravichandran Ashwin on Saturday stepped up to defend the current India head coach. The 36-year-old, who was one of the regulars of India’s recent T20 World Cup campaign in Australia, highlighted how much work they had done ahead of the showpiece event, and they deservingly required a break to avoid ‘mental but also physical burnout’.
"I will explain why Laxman has gone there with a completely different team because even that could be interpreted differently. Rahul Dravid and his team put in extensive hard work ahead of the T20 World Cup - right from planning. Since I saw this from close quarters, I'm saying this,” Ashwin said on his YouTube channel.
“They had specific in-depth plans for each venue and each opposition. So they would have been under not only mental but also physical burnout, and everyone needed a break. As soon as the New Zealand series ends, we have the Bangladesh tour. That's why we have a different coaching staff led by Laxman for this tour.”
Although, despite all the hard work, Dravid did not have a memorable World Cup in Australia. The Men in Blue, after topping Group 2 in Super 12, were hammered by Jos Buttler’s England in the semi-final, resulting them in being knocked out of the tournament.
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.