Rahul Dravid and his team had to take a break after extensive hard work at T20 World Cup, explains R Ashwin

While many former players and experts, including Ravi Shastri, criticized Rahul Dravid and his support staff for taking a break from India’s ongoing tour of New Zealand, Ravichandran Ashwin on Saturday stepped up to defend the current India head coach. The 36-year-old, who was one of the regulars of India’s recent T20 World Cup campaign in Australia, highlighted how much work they had done ahead of the showpiece event, and they deservingly required a break to avoid ‘mental but also physical burnout’.