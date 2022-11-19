Reports | BCCI expected to introduce split captaincy after sacking selection committee

Usually, a senior national selector gets a four-year term subject to extension. However, Chetan, Harvinder Singh, Sunil Joshi, and Debasish Mohanty did not have the best of stints, serving for the shortest period of time as senior national selectors. While Joshi and Harvinder were appointed national selectors in February 2020, Chetan took over as chairman of selectors after the AGM in January 2021, with Mohanty and Kuruvilla joining alongside him.