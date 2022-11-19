Reports | ICC bids six-team men and women cricket tournaments for LA Olympics 2028

Today at 6:52 PM
As per the Telegraph, cricket could be set to return to the Olympics after 128 years as the ICC has proposed a 6-team men's and women's tournament for the 2028 games, to be hosted by Los Angeles. The last time cricket was played in the Olympics was in 1900 during the 2nd Olympic Games in Paris.
The International Cricket Council (ICC) has proposed a six-team T20 event for both men and women at the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles, reported the Telegraph. The format of the competition will have six teams divided into two groups of three each with the top two sides advancing to the semi-final. The winners of the knockout tie will play each other in the gold medal match while the two losing teams will contest for the bronze medal.
All teams, both men and women, will have to name squads of just 14 players as a measure to keep the number of athletes down. Men's and women's competitions will be held consecutively rather than concurrently to save money.
While 28 sports have already been confirmed for the 2028 LA games, cricket is among nine sports that are shortlisted for inclusion alongside baseball, karate, flag football, lacrosse, break dancing, kickboxing, squash, and motorsport.
A final decision on the same is expected to be finalized in September next year when an announcement will likely take place during the 2023 IOC session in Mumbai.
When cricket happened in the 1900 Olympics last time, Only two teams - France and Great Britain (GB) had taken part in the tournament, with GB taking the gold medal while France had the silver.
