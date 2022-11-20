Feel I have good five to six years of cricket left in me, believes Imad Wasim

Today at 1:10 PM
Imad Wasim, once regarded as Pakistan's primary all-round spinning option in ODIs and T20Is, has expressed his disappointment stating he still has five to six years of cricket left in him. The 33-year-old has fallen out of favour with the selectors but is still trying to get back into the mix.
Despite not having played international cricket since ast year’s T20 World Cup, Imad Wasim is confident that he can still return at to the Pakistan team in the future. In fact, the 33-year-old all-rounder has the belief that he still has ‘a good five to six years of cricket’ remaining in him.
“I am a ‘proper’ 33-year-old player, and whilst I wish I could say that I am 27 or 28, the fact is that I am not shy of stating my true age. I feel that I have a good five to six years of cricket left in me,” Imad told PakPassion.net.
Further, Imad blasted the Pakistan Cricket Board’s selectors for overlooking him for a while.
“Well if they don’t like my face, they should be brave enough to say it and I will be fine with that! Seriously though, not selecting someone for the Pakistan team because of personal dislike is not only unfair to the player and his career but it’s also a disservice to our country as it’s being deprived of the services of a good player. Such actions will eventually cost the country dearly and I urge the selectors to not think of personal likes and dislikes for players when selecting squads,” he added.
In all, Imad has played 55 ODIs and 58 T20Is for Pakistan, aggregating 986 (at an average of 42.87) and 339 runs (at 13.04) respectively. He has also picked 99 international wickets (55 in ODIs, and 44 in T20Is). Notably, Imad was also the first player from Pakistan to take a five-wicket haul in T20Is, having achieved the feat against the West Indies in 2016.
