Feel I have good five to six years of cricket left in me, believes Imad Wasim

Despite not having played international cricket since ast year’s T20 World Cup, Imad Wasim is confident that he can still return at to the Pakistan team in the future. In fact, the 33-year-old all-rounder has the belief that he still has ‘a good five to six years of cricket’ remaining in him.

“I am a ‘proper’ 33-year-old player, and whilst I wish I could say that I am 27 or 28, the fact is that I am not shy of stating my true age. I feel that I have a good five to six years of cricket left in me,” Imad told PakPassion.net.

“Well if they don’t like my face, they should be brave enough to say it and I will be fine with that! Seriously though, not selecting someone for the Pakistan team because of personal dislike is not only unfair to the player and his career but it’s also a disservice to our country as it’s being deprived of the services of a good player. Such actions will eventually cost the country dearly and I urge the selectors to not think of personal likes and dislikes for players when selecting squads,” he added.