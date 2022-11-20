NZ vs IND | Twitter criticizes Hardik Pandya's 'bad cop' treatment to Arshdeep Singh despite excellent catch

Moments after taking the catch, however, Arshdeep released the ball from his hands which did not please Hardik at all. In fact, the captain was seen screaming at the left-arm quick and instructing him to try to hold on to the ball for as long as he could before celebrating the wicket along with his teammates. Hardik’s gesture was not greeted well by the Twitterati as they criticized the all-rounder for his approach to the situation.