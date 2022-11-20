NZ vs IND | Twitter criticizes Hardik Pandya's 'bad cop' treatment to Arshdeep Singh despite excellent catch

Today at 3:22 PM
Captains always want to see their teammates fulfilling their assigned roles dutifully without much ado. When Arshdeep Singh let go of the ball quickly after taking a clean catch off Finn Allen, India’s stand-in skipper Hardik Pandya expressed his anger at him for trying to be too hasty.
With multiple reports suggesting that India are finally going to adopt the split-captaincy philosophy across formats once they form a new selection committee, Hardik Pandya is the frontrunner to take up the role for T20Is. The 29-year-old, who had a stellar IPL 2022 as the Gujarat Titans skipper, is currently on audition at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui during India’s second T20I against New Zealand. The Men in Blue, riding on Suryakumar Yadav’s unbeaten 51-ball 111, closed on 191/6 batting first.
Coming on to defend, India could not have asked for a better start. They got rid of the dangerous Finn Allen on the second ball of the innings, bowled by Bhuvneshwar Kumar. The Kiwi opener tried to drive a fullish outside-off stump delivery for a boundary, but outswing meant he could only find a thick outside edge as Arshdeep Singh, who was well placed at short third, grabbed it without any difficulty.
Moments after taking the catch, however, Arshdeep released the ball from his hands which did not please Hardik at all. In fact, the captain was seen screaming at the left-arm quick and instructing him to try to hold on to the ball for as long as he could before celebrating the wicket along with his teammates. Hardik’s gesture was not greeted well by the Twitterati as they criticized the all-rounder for his approach to the situation.
Gone!
November 20, 2022
Hardik is not happy!
November 20, 2022
Fans need answers
I don't understand, if Arshdeep's first over is good then he gets second over but if it doesn't go well then second over is not given.— SpicyGirl1 (@Spicy_Girl111) November 20, 2022
Bhuvi does well and not but he is given 3 overs for sure in PP
#NZvIND
Absolutely
Its a shame that indian team wasted surya kumar yadav form this world cup .. kohli and arshdeep stepped up but not others.. you cant get players in XI with this form every world cup .. #indvnz #SuryakumarYadav— ANKUSH GOYAL (@ankushg95) November 20, 2022
Too bad
Don't like how India uses Arshdeep just an over upfront is too less— TheCricoholicGuy (@CricoholicGuy) November 20, 2022
LOL
FINN ALLEN THIS , FINN ALLEN THAT 😏 pic.twitter.com/LwgEkWVXX0— Cpt KSHITIJ PANDEY (@dr_fluffy_) November 20, 2022
They definetly do
Black Caps need a plan for when Finn Allen gets out cheaply and they are chasing a big total. This one is not working.— adrian seconi (@adrianseconinz) November 20, 2022
It happens
Lost interest on Match after Finn Allen's Wicket.— Sowmya (@SowmyaVirat18) November 20, 2022
Give it
Bit rude of Finn Allen, give the people what they want#NZvIND https://t.co/8gMLttWAOU— Renee (@rencarrot) November 20, 2022
Yup
Catches will only be taken by Arshdeep.— Gaurav Sethi (@BoredCricket) November 20, 2022
