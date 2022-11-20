 user tracker image

NZ vs IND | Twitter criticizes Hardik Pandya's 'bad cop' treatment to Arshdeep Singh despite excellent catch

Hardik Pandya was furious at Arshdeep Singh.

(Getty)

SportsCafe Desk

Today at 3:22 PM

Captains always want to see their teammates fulfilling their assigned roles dutifully without much ado. When Arshdeep Singh let go of the ball quickly after taking a clean catch off Finn Allen, India’s stand-in skipper Hardik Pandya expressed his anger at him for trying to be too hasty.

With multiple reports suggesting that India are finally going to adopt the split-captaincy philosophy across formats once they form a new selection committee, Hardik Pandya is the frontrunner to take up the role for T20Is. The 29-year-old, who had a stellar IPL 2022 as the Gujarat Titans skipper, is currently on audition at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui during India’s second T20I against New Zealand. The Men in Blue, riding on Suryakumar Yadav’s unbeaten 51-ball 111, closed on 191/6 batting first.

Coming on to defend, India could not have asked for a better start. They got rid of the dangerous Finn Allen on the second ball of the innings, bowled by Bhuvneshwar Kumar. The Kiwi opener tried to drive a fullish outside-off stump delivery for a boundary, but outswing meant he could only find a thick outside edge as Arshdeep Singh, who was well placed at short third, grabbed it without any difficulty.

Moments after taking the catch, however, Arshdeep released the ball from his hands which did not please Hardik at all. In fact, the captain was seen screaming at the left-arm quick and instructing him to try to hold on to the ball for as long as he could before celebrating the wicket along with his teammates. Hardik’s gesture was not greeted well by the Twitterati as they criticized the all-rounder for his approach to the situation.

