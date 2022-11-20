 user tracker image

NZ vs IND | Twitter lauds Suryakumar Yadav for toying with New Zealand bowlers en route to his stylish century

SKY notched a T20I hundred vs New Zealand.

NZ vs IND | Twitter lauds Suryakumar Yadav for toying with New Zealand bowlers en route to his stylish century

SportsCafe Desk

Today at 2:19 PM

When top batsmen elevate to their peak at the highest stage, their performances leave fans mesmerized featuring an audacious range of shots. Suryakumar Yadav is having a dream year so far and set off fireworks once again in Mount Maunganui to notch his second T20I hundred amidst much aplomb.

Suryakumar Yadav made headlines on Sunday, hitting a fiery 51-ball 111* against New Zealand in the second T20I of three-match series at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui. Yadav’s blitz, laced with seven sixes and 11 fours, drove India to finish on 191/6 after Kane Williamson won the toss and opted to bowl.

The 32-year-old was in the spotlight ahead of the game, primarily due to the absence of India’s star trio of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and KL Rahul. The talisman did not disappoint, making the potent New Zealand bowling attack look like they were boys bowling against men as he crossed the three-digit mark. He had come to the middle when India were struggling at 36/1 after 5.1 overs, and helped them recover from there before ensuring a strong finish.

What an innings!!

Another one!

Incredible

Super Surya!

Just 2 more to go!

Awstruck

Massy

He was on fire

He is definetly making NZ dance

SKY!!

Unreal

Only 2nd

World of suryakumar yadav

