NZ vs IND | Twitter lauds Suryakumar Yadav for toying with New Zealand bowlers en route to his stylish century

Today at 2:19 PM
When top batsmen elevate to their peak at the highest stage, their performances leave fans mesmerized featuring an audacious range of shots. Suryakumar Yadav is having a dream year so far and set off fireworks once again in Mount Maunganui to notch his second T20I hundred amidst much aplomb.
Suryakumar Yadav made headlines on Sunday, hitting a fiery 51-ball 111* against New Zealand in the second T20I of three-match series at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui. Yadav’s blitz, laced with seven sixes and 11 fours, drove India to finish on 191/6 after Kane Williamson won the toss and opted to bowl.
The 32-year-old was in the spotlight ahead of the game, primarily due to the absence of India’s star trio of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and KL Rahul. The talisman did not disappoint, making the potent New Zealand bowling attack look like they were boys bowling against men as he crossed the three-digit mark. He had come to the middle when India were struggling at 36/1 after 5.1 overs, and helped them recover from there before ensuring a strong finish.
What an innings!!
this SKY has no limit! 🫡— prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) November 20, 2022
Surya brings up his 💯 & guides #TeamIndia to a big total in the 2nd #NZvIND T20I.#NZvINDonPrime : https://t.co/uoQDFzDYe5#CricketOnPrime pic.twitter.com/ibIJVo2uXp
Another one!
another day, another Surya special 5️⃣0️⃣!— prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) November 20, 2022
Keep watching the 🌟 batter in the 2nd #NZvIND T20I: https://t.co/uoQDFzDYe5#NZvINDonPrime #CricketOnPrime pic.twitter.com/1Xp6FY1Q7x
Incredible
just Surya doing Surya things! 😅— prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) November 20, 2022
Watch him in action in the 2nd #NZvIND T20I: https://t.co/uoQDFzDYe5!#NZvINDonPrime #CricketOnPrime pic.twitter.com/BH13FTuTFl
Super Surya!
November 20, 2022
Just 2 more to go!
Indian players to score T20I hundreds:— Akash Rajput (@Akashrajput66) November 20, 2022
Rohit Sharma - 4
Suryakumar Yadav - 2
KL Rahul - 2
Suresh Raina - 1
Harmanpreet Kaur - 1
Deepak Hooda - 1
Virat Kohli - 1
Awstruck
Reaction of Kane Williamson after seeing Suryakumar Yadav's batting. pic.twitter.com/bIACf5qi3N— arey Dillipuuu ⎊ (@TheDileep7) November 20, 2022
Massy
Mass Batting Surya Kumar Yadav 🥵 #SuryaKumarYadav #INDvsNZ— Mass Maranam 2.0™ 🔔 (@Massmaranam7) November 20, 2022
He was on fire
Suryakumar YADAV 😳😳😳😳🔥🔥🔥#INDvsNZ #SuryakumarYadav— Spicy Chilli (@spicychilli4u) November 20, 2022
He is definetly making NZ dance
Suryakumar Yadav's batting is unreal! It is as if he is dancing at the crease.— Sridhar Katakam (@srikat) November 20, 2022
This is nuts.#INDvsNZ
SKY!!
#SuryakumarYadav is toying with the bowling....literally "toying". What a player? This is how the South Africans must have felt watching @ABdeVilliers17 bat. #INDvsNZ #NZvINDonPrime #NZvsIND #SKY— Kartikeya (कार्तिकेय) (@KartikeyaBatra) November 20, 2022
Unreal
How will you describe SKY man, you say wow for one shot, he better that one with next, then you say he's inhuman for next shot, he even better that shot as well. Lost of words to explain Suryakumar yadav. ❤️🫡 #NZvsIND— ɐslɐɯ (@pitchinginline) November 20, 2022
Only 2nd
STAT: Suryakumar Yadav becomes the second Indian batter to score two T20I centuries in a calendar year after Rohit Sharma in 2018.#Century' pic.twitter.com/46GBnDOOz8— A M A N 🥤 (@Amanception) November 20, 2022
World of suryakumar yadav
This is the world of Suryakumar Yadav and we are just living in it.— Keshav Khandelwal (@Keshavv_K) November 20, 2022
What an excellent knock by SKY.
Extraordinary century💯#SKY #INDvsNZ #NZvIND #suryakumar @surya_14kumar #BCCI
