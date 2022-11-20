NZ vs IND | Twitter lauds Suryakumar Yadav for toying with New Zealand bowlers en route to his stylish century

The 32-year-old was in the spotlight ahead of the game, primarily due to the absence of India’s star trio of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and KL Rahul. The talisman did not disappoint, making the potent New Zealand bowling attack look like they were boys bowling against men as he crossed the three-digit mark. He had come to the middle when India were struggling at 36/1 after 5.1 overs, and helped them recover from there before ensuring a strong finish.