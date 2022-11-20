 user tracker image

NZ vs IND | Twitter reacts as Suryakumar Yadav’s stunning century leads India to 65-run win over New Zealand

India beat New Zealand by 65 runs.

SportsCafe Desk

Today at 4:18 PM

Suryakumar Yadav’s excellent 51-ball 111*, coupled with a disciplined bowling performance, helped India beat New Zealand by 65 runs on Sunday in the second T20I at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui. Following the result, India have taken an unassailable 1-0 lead in the ongoing three-match series.

Hardik Pandya’s India outclassed New Zealand on Sunday, registering a thumping 65-run victory in the second T20I of the three-match series in Mount Maunganui. Coming to chase a challenging 192, the Kiwis were never really into the contest before eventually losing all ten wickets for 126 in 18.5 overs. By returning figures of 2.5-0-10-4, Deepak Hooda was the pick of the Indian bowlers while Mohammed Siraj and Yuzvendra Chahal took two wickets apiece. For New Zealand, Kane Williamson top-scored with 61 runs but took 52 balls to reach there.

Earlier in the game, Suryakumar Yadav set the stage on fire, scoring an audacious 51-ball 111 without losing his wicket. His innings was laced with seven sixes and 11 fours and he was later fittingly adjudged the Player of the Match. Meanwhile, Tim Southee took a hat-trick today, dismissing Hardik, Deepak Hooda, and Washington Sundar off successive balls, but it all went in vain.

New Zealand will hope to level the series by winning the third and final T20I on November 22 at McLean Park, Napier.

