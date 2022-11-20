NZ vs IND | Twitter reacts as Suryakumar Yadav’s stunning century leads India to 65-run win over New Zealand

Hardik Pandya’s India outclassed New Zealand on Sunday, registering a thumping 65-run victory in the second T20I of the three-match series in Mount Maunganui. Coming to chase a challenging 192, the Kiwis were never really into the contest before eventually losing all ten wickets for 126 in 18.5 overs. By returning figures of 2.5-0-10-4, Deepak Hooda was the pick of the Indian bowlers while Mohammed Siraj and Yuzvendra Chahal took two wickets apiece. For New Zealand, Kane Williamson top-scored with 61 runs but took 52 balls to reach there.