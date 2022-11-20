NZ vs IND | Twitter reacts as Suryakumar Yadav’s stunning century leads India to 65-run win over New Zealand

Today at 4:18 PM
Suryakumar Yadav’s excellent 51-ball 111*, coupled with a disciplined bowling performance, helped India beat New Zealand by 65 runs on Sunday in the second T20I at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui. Following the result, India have taken an unassailable 1-0 lead in the ongoing three-match series.
Hardik Pandya’s India outclassed New Zealand on Sunday, registering a thumping 65-run victory in the second T20I of the three-match series in Mount Maunganui. Coming to chase a challenging 192, the Kiwis were never really into the contest before eventually losing all ten wickets for 126 in 18.5 overs. By returning figures of 2.5-0-10-4, Deepak Hooda was the pick of the Indian bowlers while Mohammed Siraj and Yuzvendra Chahal took two wickets apiece. For New Zealand, Kane Williamson top-scored with 61 runs but took 52 balls to reach there.
Earlier in the game, Suryakumar Yadav set the stage on fire, scoring an audacious 51-ball 111 without losing his wicket. His innings was laced with seven sixes and 11 fours and he was later fittingly adjudged the Player of the Match. Meanwhile, Tim Southee took a hat-trick today, dismissing Hardik, Deepak Hooda, and Washington Sundar off successive balls, but it all went in vain.
New Zealand will hope to level the series by winning the third and final T20I on November 22 at McLean Park, Napier.
He will always be missed
Fans Showed "We Miss You Dhoni" Poster in today's #INDvNZ match. 🙂@MSDhoni #MSDhoni #WhistlePodu pic.twitter.com/DbmLHOUe2Q— DHONI Trends™ (@TrendsDhoni) November 20, 2022
LOL!
Why ishan kishan over Sanju samson I was eagerly waiting for Rishab pant and Sanju samson left right combination as opener— Registanroyals (@registanroyals) November 20, 2022
How dumb management can be?#Sanjusamson #INDvNZ pic.twitter.com/yIDqlq7yv0
Shine bright like a diamond
Surya is the shining star of cricket#SuryakumarYadav #INDvNZ pic.twitter.com/FHEC9yfMGU— Vishwajit Patil (@_VishwajitPatil) November 20, 2022
De ghuma k
Suryakumar Yadav playing in every match be like . #INDvNZ #NZvIND #INDvsNZ #SuryaKumarYadav pic.twitter.com/75YvhmQ8FE— Vishwajit Patil (@_VishwajitPatil) November 20, 2022
Fab
Oh It's Fabulous Batting Kane Williamson 👍 You Are True Legend#INDvsNZ #INDvNZ #NZvIND #NZvsIND pic.twitter.com/EF5fFZvbg1— Vishwajit Patil (@_VishwajitPatil) November 20, 2022
It's perfect
SKY’s hundred and Southee’s hat-trick #INDvNZ pic.twitter.com/YQjfdSKeMW— Savage (@arcomedys) November 20, 2022
Style
Suryakumar Yadav playing in every match be like 🔥!!#INDvNZ #SuryaKumarYadavpic.twitter.com/9dI4ZDwQFn— చిన్న రామయ్య ⒻⒶⓃ ➐ (@likith_09) November 20, 2022
Superrr!
If destruction has a face 🔥 #SuryakumarYadav#INDvNZ pic.twitter.com/2lMtR49HMl— Kathan Bhatt (@Kathan_bhattt) November 20, 2022
In a league of his own
SKY on an another league altogether. Has scaled mount maunganui in style. How do you bowl to him when he gets going? Tough question to answer at the moment. #INDvNZ— Abhinav Mukund (@mukundabhinav) November 20, 2022
LOL!
India vs New Zealand #INDvsNZ #INDvNZ— Anmol Farya (@Anmol_xk) November 20, 2022
In ICC event In bilateral series pic.twitter.com/yYhtINfRW4
