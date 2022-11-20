Shaheen Shah Afridi undergoes appendectomy following his knee injury at T20 World Cup

Amidst undergoing rehabilitation for the knee injury he suffered during ICC Men's T20 World Cup final against England, Shaheen Afridi went through a surgical operation on Sunday. The 22-year-old confirmed on social media that he underwent an appendectomy and has been feeling better.

Pakistan's talismanic fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi underwent an appendectomy which he mentioned on his Twitter handle on Sunday. The 22-year-old, who had recently returned from a knee injury, had landed awkwardly while taking Harry Brook's catch during the Men's T20 World Cup final against England. After that, experts feared that it could impact his career if Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) did not take proper care of the injury-prone left-arm quick.

"Had an appendectomy today but Alhumdulillah feeling better. Remember me in your prayers," Shaheen tweeted along with a picture of him lying down on a hospital bed.

Had an appendectomy today but Alhumdulillah feeling better. Remember me in your prayers. 🤲 pic.twitter.com/M70HWwl9Cn — Shaheen Shah Afridi (@iShaheenAfridi) November 20, 2022

However, a day after he walked off the field, the PCB ensured that Shaheen had ‘no injury’ and was ‘feeling better in high spirits’.

“The scan conducted on Monday morning prior to the team’s departure for Pakistan, has confirmed there were no signs of an injury and the knee discomfort was likely due to a forced knee flexion whilst landing,” stated the PCB on Monday.

“The scans were discussed between PCB’s Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Najeebullah Soomro, and Australian knee specialist, Dr. Peter D’Alessandro, and it was reassuring to know that there was no injury. The left-arm fast bowler is feeling better and is in high spirits.”

Pakistan will next play a three-match Test series against England at home, set to begin on December 1. Shaheen, whose return to the cricket field will be determined by the medical staff, is expected to be sidelined for the encounters.