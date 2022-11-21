AUS vs ENG | Riley Meredith to replace Mitchell Starc for final ODI in lieu of upcoming West Indies Tests

Having taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the ongoing three-match ODI series, Australia have made a series of shuffles to their squad keeping in mind the upcoming two-match Test series against West Indies starting November 30. The headline act of the changes has been the replacement of Mitchell Starc with fellow Riley Meredith after the former was afforded rest ahead of the first Test in Perth. Meredith has impressed this season with 21 wickets in eight matches across formats in Australian domestic cricket, including two five-wicket hauls. The 26-year-old made his white-ball debut for the Kangaroos last year and has so far represented his nation in a solitary ODI and five T20Is.