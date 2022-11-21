AUS vs ENG | Riley Meredith to replace Mitchell Starc for final ODI in lieu of upcoming West Indies Tests

Today at 3:52 PM
Riley Meredith has joined Australia's ODI squad ahead of the final game against England to replace the rested Mitchell Starc given the upcoming Test against the West Indies. Additionally, Ashton Agar and Cameron Green won't be available for selection making Sean Abbot's appearance a near guarantee.
Having taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the ongoing three-match ODI series, Australia have made a series of shuffles to their squad keeping in mind the upcoming two-match Test series against West Indies starting November 30. The headline act of the changes has been the replacement of Mitchell Starc with fellow Riley Meredith after the former was afforded rest ahead of the first Test in Perth. Meredith has impressed this season with 21 wickets in eight matches across formats in Australian domestic cricket, including two five-wicket hauls. The 26-year-old made his white-ball debut for the Kangaroos last year and has so far represented his nation in a solitary ODI and five T20Is.
In other news, Josh Inglis has replaced Cameron Green in the ODI squad who was released for the same reasons as Starc, even though the wicket-keeper batter is scheduled to captain the Prime Minister's XI against the West Indies in a four-day tour game starting November 23 in Canberra. As per ESPN Cricinfo, Inglis largely spent the training session indoors playing the pink ball while Meredith was the only pacer in the squad to trudge it out during the optional session.
Ashton Agar is another player that won't be playing the third ODI since he has travelled to Canberra for the tour game, making it likely that Sean Abbott will feature having replaced the injured Glenn Maxwell ahead of the series. Even though Abbott is a part of the PM XI's squad as well, Western Australia's left-arm quick Joel Paris has already travelled to Canberra and is likely to play instead of Abbott in the four-day encounter.
