David Warner free to appeal leadership ban after Cricket Australia confirms amendments to Code of Conduct

Warner has captained Australia in 12 matches previously, all of them in limited-overs cricket. The 35-year-old, thus, could be in contention for the role of T20I captain should he manage to successfully appeal his ban considering the incumbent Aaron Finch stands on the verge of retirement. Moreover, the veteran batter could also be handed the reigns of Sydney Thunder for the upcoming Big Bash League season as well as the opportunity to stand-in for Pat Cummins in accordance with the team's new philosophy of having a wider leadership group.