Haven’t put much thought into playing ODI World Cup, states Alex Hales

Alex Hales has hinted at the possibility of not playing the ODI World Cup in India next year saying he hasn’t put much thought into focusing on the format. Hales also remarked that playing in subcontinent conditions helped him improve his game against quality spin bowlers in franchise cricket.

Ever since his return to the national side, Alex Hales has been impressive for the English side. Hales has been consistent in the T20 format scoring over 10,000 T20 runs with an average of 30.71 and a strike rate of 147.49. Alos, he played a vital role for the national side in their title-winning campaign in the T20 World Cup 2022.

Now, as the tournament is over, the focus is on the ODIs as India will host the World Cup next year. Sharing his plans for the future, Hales stated that will be not giving much importance to ODIs but will concentrate on T20Is and franchise cricket.

“I don’t know but I think going forward I would concentrate on playing T20Is for England and franchise cricket. I haven’t put much thought into ODIs,” Hales told PTI during a zoom interaction.

Hales is one of the most destructive batters amongst the world and he will aim to utilise his aggressive intent in the Abu Dhabi T10 as well. The swash-buckling opener will feature for Team Abu Dhabi and they will start their campaign on November 23 against Deccan Gladiators. Citing the reason behind participating in the league, Hales revealed that playing in the subcontinent conditions helps improve the game against spin.

“On the subcontinent, pitches more often do not tend to have a bias towards spin and you have to make sure you adapt your methods. And I think that’s one of the key things as a franchise cricketer,” he remarked.

“As you’re playing tournaments in different countries and conditions all year round, so you have to keep topping up on certain areas of your game all the time, otherwise you soon get found out.”