In Pakistan, this social media generation refers to me as match-fixer, alleges Wasim Akram

Wasim Akram has spoken about the match-fixing allegations levelled against him throughout his cricket career. The former Pakistan skipper has remarked that although the other major cricketing nations include him among the greatest bowlers of all time, his country still see him as a ‘match-fixer’.

To investigate match-fixing allegations against Wasim Akram in the 1990s, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) established an inquiry panel, headed by Justice Qayyum of the Lahore High Court. The panel's report was published in 2000 in which several cricketers, including Salim Malik and Ata-ur-Rehman, were held responsible for the crime.

However, the commission gave Akram ‘the benefit of doubt’ in its report and fined Rs 3 lakh after the report was published.

“The evidence against Wasim Akram has not come up to the requisite level, primarily because of Ata-ur-Rehman’s perjuring himself. This Commission is willing to give him the benefit of doubt,” the report stated.

“However, there has been some evidence to cast doubt on his integrity. As such, this Commission recommends that he be removed from the captaincy of the Pakistan Cricket Team and a person of impeccable character be appointed. Moreover, he should be censured, kept under watch, and his finances should be investigated.”

On Sunday, opening up about it during an interview with Wide World of Sports, Akram proclaimed that the allegations drove him to write his autobiography, Sultan: A Memoir. The 56-year-old also mentioned that while he has been widely regarded as one of the very best of all time in Australia, England, West Indies, and India, he has still received criticism from social media outlets in his country regarding the matter.

"In Australia, England, West Indies, and India my name is taken in World XI as one of the greatest bowlers ever. But in Pakistan, this social media generation refers to me as a match-fixer,” Akram said in the interview.

Akram's 18-year-long illustrious career ended in 2003. He is still considered one of the greatest fast bowlers in Pakistan, with 414 Test wickets and 502 ODI wickets under his belt.