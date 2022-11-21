Kane Williamson needs to display more intent in T20s, especially in chases, remarks Dinesh Karthik

Kane Williamson is having terrible form in T20 cricket, and due to that, the Kiwi skipper has been heavily criticized worldwide. The 32-year-old made little impact at the recently-concluded T20 World Cup in Australia, where New Zealand finished as runner-up. Days after, Williamson had a chance to regain his good old form against India after they were set at 192, but he disappointed his ardent fans again, scoring a 52-ball 62 before being bowled out for 126 in 18.5 overs.