Kane Williamson needs to display more intent in T20s, especially in chases, remarks Dinesh Karthik

Today at 7:18 PM
Dinesh Karthik has criticized Kane Williamson for his lack of intent during New Zealand’s second T20I against India, which they lost by 65 runs in Mount Maunganui. Coming to chase 192, the Kiwi skipper struggled to accelerate, scoring 61 off 52 balls before he was cleaned up by Mohammed Siraj.
Kane Williamson is having terrible form in T20 cricket, and due to that, the Kiwi skipper has been heavily criticized worldwide. The 32-year-old made little impact at the recently-concluded T20 World Cup in Australia, where New Zealand finished as runner-up. Days after, Williamson had a chance to regain his good old form against India after they were set at 192, but he disappointed his ardent fans again, scoring a 52-ball 62 before being bowled out for 126 in 18.5 overs.
In a recent conversation with Cricbuzz, batter Dinesh Karthik lambasted Williamson for his struggles to play aggressively in recent times. The stylish wicket-keeper from India opined if Williamson wants to remain in the mix, he must bat fluently.
“Kane Williamson needs to display more intent, especially while it’s a chase,” Karthik said on the Cricbuzz show.
Meanwhile, Williamson will miss the third and final T20I game of the ongoing series against India on Tuesday as he will attend a pre-booked medical appointment. Prior to that in the T20 World Cup, he scored 178 runs in five games at a questionable strike rate of 116.33.
