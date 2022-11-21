NZ vs IND | Kane Williamson to miss third T20I for medial procedure, Mark Chapman named replacement

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson will not be available for selection for the third T20I against India on Tuesday in Napier after deciding to undergo a pending medical procedure at the cost of the encounter. The Kiwi skipper has been replaced in the squad by all-rounder Mark Chapman and will see the Black Caps being led by Tim Southee for the 22nd time in the pacer's T20I career.

The veteran batter is expected to return to the lineup during the first ODI against the Men in Blue at Eden Park on November 25.

"Kane's been trying to get this booked in for a while now, but unfortunately it hasn't been able to fit into our schedule. The health and well-being of our players and staff is paramount, and we look forward to seeing him in Auckland," New Zealand head coach Gary Stead was quoted saying by Hindustan Times.

Williamson scored 62 off 51 deliveries in the second T20I at the Bay Oval on Sunday albeit it resulted in a 65-run loss for the home side as the captain received some criticism yet again for his underwhelming strike rate. Nevertheless, his replacement Mark Chapman will be keen to make a mark on the side should he make the XI after failing to get a chance to make an impact in the World T20, having played just one game where he did not bat.