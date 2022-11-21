Reports | Luke Wright set to be appointed as England's new national selector

Today at 3:21 PM
According to a report published by The Times, Luke Wright is set to step in as England’s new national selector this week. The report further states that the cricketer will formally retire from Sussex after the announcement and there is a high chance that he will start his tenure in the next year.
England cricket always opts for changes whenever they feel it is right for the team’s development. Former director of cricket. Ashley Giles had abolished the role of national selector earlier and Chris Silverwood was handed the responsibility of team selection along with coaching the side. However, Rob Key succeeded Giles in April this year and the former re-established the role inviting applications for the post in September.
According to a report by The Times, Luke Wright will be England's new national selector and the announcement will be made this week. Alec Stewart was considered to be the frontrunner for the post but he withdrew to continue working with Surrey as their director of cricket. Wright has experience playing more than 100 white-ball games as a member of the team winning the T20 World Cup in 2010. Wright has bagged experience coaching Auckland in New Zealand. He was also part of New Zealand’s coaching staff over the summer.
"The former England and Sussex all-rounder Luke Wright will be announced as the ECB’s new men’s national selector this week," a Times report read. "The role was abolished by the former director of cricket, Ashley Giles, who handed responsibility for selection to Chris Silverwood, the then-head coach. But Rob Key, who succeeded Giles in April, decided to re-establish the role and advertised the post in September."
Wright will now formally retire from Sussex to step into the new role and the report also states that he will probably start his tenure in the new year. England will have three squads to select for tours to South Africa, New Zealand, and Bangladesh where Wright will play a key role in the selection process.
