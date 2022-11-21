Reports | Luke Wright set to be appointed as England's new national selector

According to a report by The Times, Luke Wright will be England's new national selector and the announcement will be made this week. Alec Stewart was considered to be the frontrunner for the post but he withdrew to continue working with Surrey as their director of cricket. Wright has experience playing more than 100 white-ball games as a member of the team winning the T20 World Cup in 2010. Wright has bagged experience coaching Auckland in New Zealand. He was also part of New Zealand’s coaching staff over the summer.