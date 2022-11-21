Sri Lanka becomes first full-member cricket nation to introduce T10 League

Today at 2:31 PM
Sri Lanka Cricket has confirmed they will host the inaugural T10 League in June 2023, becoming the first ICC Full Member and the second country, after the UAE, to host its own T10 tournament. The SLC has also announced that they will have both a men's and women's tournament in the same slot.
Cricket’s shortest format, the T10, is spreading its wings far and wide, as it makes a touchdown in Sri Lanka. The tournament will be known as the Lanka T10 League and will be looking to bring in international cricketers to attract more viewers.
Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) also announced that six men's teams and four women's teams will take part in the tournament, with each to be named after a Sri Lankan city - similar to what happened in the Lanka Premier League (LPL). While the precise dates and venues are yet to be finalized, ESPNCricinfo expects that Kandy and Hambantota will likely host the matches.
"Next year also we will have the LPL in December, but going forward we have reserved a window in August for that," SLC CEO Ashley de Silva said in a statement.
"So for next year, we will have the Lanka T10 in June and the LPL in December, but from 2024 onwards, the T10 tournament will move to December and the LPL to August."
Notably, Sri Lanka were the first Full Member to sanction and endorse its players to participate in the Abu Dhabi T10 League.
📸 SLC launches T10 league for men and women set to start in June next year. 🏏#LankaT10 #LT10 pic.twitter.com/hvXH6RS16g— Sri Lanka Cricket 🇱🇰 (@OfficialSLC) November 20, 2022
