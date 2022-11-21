Temba Bavuma not playing for Lions in first-class cricket is cause of concern, remarks Herschelle Gibbs

Today at 7:52 PM
Herschelle Gibbs has stated that Temba Bavuma should play in domestic cricket for the Lions in order to regain form and overcome his struggles in the T20 World Cup 2022. Gibbs also added that Bavuma needs to make runs for the team in upcoming games and justify his place in the squad.
South Africa’s struggles with advancing into the knockout stages of the T20 World Cup continued in the T20 World Cup 2022 as they exited from the group stage. The team suffered a shocking defeat against the Netherlands which led to their elimination. However, skipper Temba Bavuma’s form was the biggest cause of concern for the Proteas. He has managed to score above double figures only thrice in the last 10 innings.
Former South Africa batter Herschelle Gibbs has advised Bavuma to play in first-class cricket for the Lions to regain his touch.
“I’m a little bit surprised that he’s not playing in the Lions team in this particular round of first-class cricket,” Gibbs said at the Gary and Vivienne Player Invitational in Sun City over the weekend.
“It’s a bit of a worry, having obviously not made any runs in the World Cup and to Australia in a couple of weeks’ time.”
Reeza Hendricks has been in brilliant form this year and there have been constant demands for him to be included in the playing XI. Bavuma lacked in providing the team with solid opening stands in the World Cup and that played a part in the team’s success. With Bavuma struggling for his form, his place in the team might be in danger. Gibbs has remarked that he should justify his place in the squad by making runs.
“Ultimately, you’re a batsman rather than a captain and opening batsman, you set the foundation for the rest of the innings, whether you’re chasing or setting. So there are no excuses, unfortunately, in international cricket,” he stated.
“I’ve known all about that, never made any excuses for that, but he needs to make runs and justify his place in the team.”
