Vijay Hazare Trophy | Narayan Jagadeesan creates world record with highest individual score in List A cricket

The batter surpassed Ali Brown who scored 268 for Surrey vs Glamorgan in 2002 and Rohit Sharma who had played a knock of 264 against Sri Lanka in 2014. With his fifth consecutive century, he also overtook Virat Kohli for most hundreds in a single season as the latter had scored four in the 2008/09 season. With his knock of 277, Jagadeesan also played a key role in helping his team become the first one to score 500 in List A cricket.