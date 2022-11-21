Vijay Hazare Trophy | Narayan Jagadeesan creates world record with highest individual score in List A cricket

Today at 12:58 PM
Narayan Jagadeesan continued his red hot form in the Vijay Hazare trophy by becoming the highest individual scorer in a List A innings with a knock of 277 runs. Along with this, he also broke Virat Kohli’s record for most hundreds in a single season of the tournament, scoring his fifth.
Vijay Hazare Trophy always provides domestic cricketers opportunities to prove their worth in List A cricket. While batting at the top for Tamil Nadu, Narayan Jagadeesan has been playing with an unbelievable consistency and dealing only in hundreds. The batter had already scored four consecutive centuries for the team in the first four games. However, he took it a step further, registering the highest individual score in List A cricket with a knock of 277 runs from 141 balls including 15 sixes.
The batter surpassed Ali Brown who scored 268 for Surrey vs Glamorgan in 2002 and Rohit Sharma who had played a knock of 264 against Sri Lanka in 2014. With his fifth consecutive century, he also overtook Virat Kohli for most hundreds in a single season as the latter had scored four in the 2008/09 season. With his knock of 277, Jagadeesan also played a key role in helping his team become the first one to score 500 in List A cricket.
The batter also added the record of hitting most sixes in an innings in Vijay Hazare Trophy overtaking Yashasvi Jaiswal by three maximums. Additionally, he recorded the highest opening stand in List A history alongside batting partner Sai Sudharsan as they tallied 416 runs together. Jagadeesan has been going strong in the tournament so far and his knocks are benefitting the team in posting impressive totals this season.
Jaggi is out after World record 277#VijayHazareTrophy pic.twitter.com/c0zX1oyeC3— Daya sagar (@DayaSagar95) November 21, 2022
#Jagadeesan (277) misses out on triple hundred. Gets a big ovation from teammates after world record List A score. @sportstarweb #VijayHazareTrophy2022 pic.twitter.com/s8CKYgUXsc— Ashwin Achal (@AshwinAchal) November 21, 2022
