Vijay Hazare Trophy | Narayan Jagadeesan makes List A world record with fifth consecutive century

Today at 11:28 AM
Tamil Nadu batter Narayan Jagadeesan has etched his name in the history books after recording a fifth-straight hundred in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy, thus breaking the record previously held by Kumar Sangakkara. Jagadeesan's latest ton came at a blistering strike rate against Arunachal Pradesh.
Narayan Jagadeesan made headlines in Bengaluru on Monday in a Vijay Hazare Trophy encounter against Arunachal Pradesh after registering his fifth consecutive century in the tournament. The 26-year-old opener in doing so broke the world record for most consecutive List-A centuries, previously jointly held by Kumar Sangakkara for his four tons at the 2015 ICC World Cup, Alviro Peterson for his purple patch in the 2015/16 Momentum ODI Cup and Devdutt Padikkal for his exploits in the 2020/21 Vijay Hazare Trophy.
The 26-year-old started his streak with an unbeaten 114 against Andhra Pradesh before piling on 100-plus scores against Chhatisgarh, Goa, Haryana and now Arunachal. The batter's best knock came against Goa where he plundered 168 runs from just 140 balls taking his team to a stunning total of 373. The latest century was Jagadeesan's seventh in the format to go alongside the four he has in first-class cricket. His tally in the ongoing season of the tournament now reads 624 runs from six games, at an average of 156 and a strike rate of 109.28 no less, and counting considering he is still on the crease at the time of writing.
However, chasing the record is also Rahul Tripathi, the Maharashtra batsman having hit his third consecutive century in the tournament in the ongoing game against Mizoram. Nevertheless, with Jagadeesan's career List A average shooting up to 44.55 on the back of the stellar season, an India debut seems to be in the offing for the Chennai Super Kings batter.
