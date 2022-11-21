Vijay Hazare Trophy | Narayan Jagadeesan makes List A world record with fifth consecutive century

The 26-year-old started his streak with an unbeaten 114 against Andhra Pradesh before piling on 100-plus scores against Chhatisgarh, Goa, Haryana and now Arunachal. The batter's best knock came against Goa where he plundered 168 runs from just 140 balls taking his team to a stunning total of 373. The latest century was Jagadeesan's seventh in the format to go alongside the four he has in first-class cricket. His tally in the ongoing season of the tournament now reads 624 runs from six games, at an average of 156 and a strike rate of 109.28 no less, and counting considering he is still on the crease at the time of writing.