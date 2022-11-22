 user tracker image

AUS vs ENG| Fans blast ODI cricket after shambolic crowd attendance at MCG raises questions

Very few spectators were present for the Australia vs England third ODI

SportsCafe Desk

Today at 11:22 AM

Spectators make any sport special with their support and play a key role in the nourishment of the game. However, the third ODI at the Melbourne Cricket Ground between England and Australia missed the cheers from the crowd as the cameraman was rarely able to spot anyone in the stands.

After winning the first two matches of the series, Australia continued their dominant display on Tuesday in the third game as well. Both the openers, David Warner and Travis Head scored fifties and provided a solid start to the team. The match was played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground(MCG) - one of the most popular cricket stadiums around the world. However, the shocking scenes at the stadium drew reactions from fans on social media. 

As the TV cameras focused on the stands, there were rarely any people present to watch the game. It was bizarre to see the sheer lack of attendance for an international game at the MCG considering the kind of support cricket receives in the country. The poor attendance triggered the debate around the existence of longer formats against T20 cricket. The ODIs came under scrutiny as fans opined on Twitter that the future of the 50-over game is in danger. 

Absolutely shocking crowd!

What a shame!

True

LOL!

Sad state of cricket

Handfull

Just three umbrellas needed

Very low

You sure?

Is it?

Worrying sign

