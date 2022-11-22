AUS vs ENG| Fans blast ODI cricket after shambolic crowd attendance at MCG raises questions

Today at 11:22 AM
Spectators make any sport special with their support and play a key role in the nourishment of the game. However, the third ODI at the Melbourne Cricket Ground between England and Australia missed the cheers from the crowd as the cameraman was rarely able to spot anyone in the stands.
After winning the first two matches of the series, Australia continued their dominant display on Tuesday in the third game as well. Both the openers, David Warner and Travis Head scored fifties and provided a solid start to the team. The match was played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground(MCG) - one of the most popular cricket stadiums around the world. However, the shocking scenes at the stadium drew reactions from fans on social media.
As the TV cameras focused on the stands, there were rarely any people present to watch the game. It was bizarre to see the sheer lack of attendance for an international game at the MCG considering the kind of support cricket receives in the country. The poor attendance triggered the debate around the existence of longer formats against T20 cricket. The ODIs came under scrutiny as fans opined on Twitter that the future of the 50-over game is in danger.
November 22, 2022
I can’t recall such a small crowd at the MCG for a men’s ODI. Couldn’t be confident there’s many more than 1000 here. #AUSvENG pic.twitter.com/LbDtXy3Idj— Andrew Wu (@wutube) November 22, 2022
Poor crowd @MCG it’s looking more like a shield attendance #AUSvENG— Doley (@berniedole) November 22, 2022
More people in the crowd at the end of Qatar v Ecuador match then there are at the MCG today. #AUSvENG— Peter Phoebe (@EatDrinkCricket) November 22, 2022
Look at the MCG crowd. 👀 Lots of Australians live here - and English. But not a lot of cricket fans. Can we have an annual India v Pakistan series held at the G? 🤔 #AUSvENG— Fiona (@PuttyMcK) November 22, 2022
Don't think I've ever seen a smaller crowd at the MCG. Only has to be 2,000 there at this point#AUSvENG— Lachie 🇦🇺 (@lachy_33) November 22, 2022
Just when you thought this one-day series couldn't get any more lamentable... out come the covers at the MCG. The crowd could probably fit under three umbrellas. #AUSvENG— Adam Hawse (@AdamHawse) November 22, 2022
Crowd at the mcg looks to be around 3,000— Legends of Sport (@Legendsofsport8) November 22, 2022
As if there were crowds for T20 WC for non India, Pak matches.— 🐐 (@MCGEightyTwo) November 22, 2022
Lack of crowd at the MCG for Australia v England one dayer is a sure sign that one day cricket is dead.— lono89 (@lono89) November 22, 2022
A snapshot of the MCG crowd for today's Australia v England ODI 😳— Telegraph Sport (@telegraph_sport) November 22, 2022
