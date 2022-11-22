AUS vs ENG | Twitter reacts to endearing David Warner proving his case for captaincy with heart-winning gesture for fan

The 35-year-old was dismissed on 106 in the 39th over by Olly Stone. While he was walking back to the dressing room, the left-handed batter handed his gloves to a kid cheering him on by the railings in the stands. The kid had no limits to his joy and was seen cherishing the moment with an affectionate smile on his face. He then sprinted off towards his other friends in the stands and shared the memorabilia and the attached happiness with them as well.