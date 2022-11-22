AUS vs ENG | Twitter reacts to endearing David Warner proving his case for captaincy with heart-winning gesture for fan

Today at 1:02 PM
David Warner’s interaction with fans has been a point of discussion recently and it has been on another level in the ongoing England series. Warner earned great praise from spectators in the third ODI as he was seen handing his gloves to a kid in a heartwarming gesture following a brilliant century.
In the third ODI against England, Australia have the upper hand with a dominant display from the opening pair. David Warner and Travis Head both scored centuries to guide the hosts on their way to an expected total of 350-plus. However, apart from displaying his brilliance with the bat, Warner’s gesture after the knock managed to win many hearts as well.
The 35-year-old was dismissed on 106 in the 39th over by Olly Stone. While he was walking back to the dressing room, the left-handed batter handed his gloves to a kid cheering him on by the railings in the stands. The kid had no limits to his joy and was seen cherishing the moment with an affectionate smile on his face. He then sprinted off towards his other friends in the stands and shared the memorabilia and the attached happiness with them as well.
