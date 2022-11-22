AUS vs ENG | Twitter reacts to Jos Buttler’s DRS signal even before umpire announces his judgment

Australia displayed a dominant batting display in the third ODI against England posting a mammoth total of 355/5. After the openers provided a brilliant start stitching a 269-run stand for the opening wicket, Steve Smith had the brilliant opportunity to capitalize on the situation and play an impactful knock. However, the ace batter experienced a rare failure as he had to walk back to the pavilion courtesy of a bizarre dismissal.

Facing Olly Stone in the 46th over, Smith shuffled across the stumps on the third ball to attempt a ramp. However, Stone adjusted his length and delivered the Kookaburra on the shorter side. The veteran’s attempt to correct his shot was too late as the ball brushed Smith’s gloves on the way to the wicketkeeper.

Jos Buttler appealed for a moment immediately after collecting the ball but the umpire did not raise his finger considering the lack of a collective appeal. However, the keeper was extremely confident about the snick and so he put his faith in the technology to back his belief.

Even before the umpire announced his decision, Jos Buttler opted for a DRS review making his immense confidence about the dismissal known. The England skipper also reminded fans of MS Dhoni who had done a similar kind of thing a few years ago when he had opted for DRS even before the umpire’s decision, off the bowling of Jasprit Bumrah. Just like Dhoni, Buttler was proven right when the umpire raised his finger eventually and the batter had to take a walk back to the pavilion.