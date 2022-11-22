AUS vs ENG | Twitter reacts to Jos Buttler’s DRS signal even before umpire announces his judgment

Today at 1:49 PM
Wicketkeepers play a key role whenever a team opts for a DRS as they witness the incident from the best angle possible. Jos Buttler displayed his immense confidence behind the wickets in the third ODI as he opted for DRS even before the umpire raised his finger for Steve Smith’s wicket.
Australia displayed a dominant batting display in the third ODI against England posting a mammoth total of 355/5. After the openers provided a brilliant start stitching a 269-run stand for the opening wicket, Steve Smith had the brilliant opportunity to capitalize on the situation and play an impactful knock. However, the ace batter experienced a rare failure as he had to walk back to the pavilion courtesy of a bizarre dismissal.
Facing Olly Stone in the 46th over, Smith shuffled across the stumps on the third ball to attempt a ramp. However, Stone adjusted his length and delivered the Kookaburra on the shorter side. The veteran’s attempt to correct his shot was too late as the ball brushed Smith’s gloves on the way to the wicketkeeper.
Jos Buttler appealed for a moment immediately after collecting the ball but the umpire did not raise his finger considering the lack of a collective appeal. However, the keeper was extremely confident about the snick and so he put his faith in the technology to back his belief.
Even before the umpire announced his decision, Jos Buttler opted for a DRS review making his immense confidence about the dismissal known. The England skipper also reminded fans of MS Dhoni who had done a similar kind of thing a few years ago when he had opted for DRS even before the umpire’s decision, off the bowling of Jasprit Bumrah. Just like Dhoni, Buttler was proven right when the umpire raised his finger eventually and the batter had to take a walk back to the pavilion.
SPD departs
What you waiting, what you waiting for?— cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) November 22, 2022
'Blocker' Wilson wants to hear 'howzat?' before triggering Steve Smith! 😂☝️ #AUSvENG pic.twitter.com/jumvhOTiZy
Unlucky
And u r the most unlucky @stevesmith49. Still people will call he always wastes his review. Today he didn't even care, instead didn't take review though he was clearly not out😭💔@pune109 https://t.co/4ggGkyRZmH— Rajasree Smudgephilic (@galle145notout) November 22, 2022
Brain fade
Steve Smith had another brain fade moment today. After middling the scoop in hands of the wicketkeeper he was insisting that DRS be taken by fielding team. 🙄 once a cheater always a cheater. #AUSvENG #ODI— Sadaf Sayeed 🇮🇳 (@Sadafsayeed) November 22, 2022
Shameless
Shameless Steve Smith— PIYUSH PAWAR (@im_piyushpawar) November 22, 2022
LOL
Steve Smith is a shit bloke…— Tim Johnson (@Partyreptile) November 22, 2022
Yup
Steve Smith not reviewing is essentially a tactical retirement. #AUSvENG— Dan Liebke (@LiebCricket) November 22, 2022
Very difficult
Sometimes it's difficult to like Steve smith— INPLAY (@InplayCricc) November 22, 2022
Could be a possibility!
Did Steve Smith not review because he knows it's better for the team?— Sacramento Beam (@matt__nicholls) November 22, 2022
Not very soon!
Ye Steve Smith kab Sudhrega 😂— SuryaVirat (@Sudhir44612324) November 22, 2022
Gone for a toss
What about Steven Smith's Sportsman spirit then?#SteveSmith #AUSvENG— Just JK (@defectivejk) November 22, 2022
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.