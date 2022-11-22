BBL 2022-23 | Liam Livingstone opts out of tournament due to increased international workload

BBL 2022-23 has suffered a blow as one of their star overseas player Liam Livingstone has pulled out from the tournament due to increased international workload. Livingstone was picked by Melbourne Renegades in August and was the most sought-after player in the inaugural overseas draft.

BBL 2022-23 is all set to start from December 13 and the spectators will keep an eye on the overseas stars in the league. However, the league has suffered a blow ahead of the start of the tournament as Liam Livinsgtone withdrew from the tournament. Livingstone will be the second overseas player to miss the tournament after David Willey.

Livingstone was the number one pick in the inaugural overseas draft and Melbourne Renegades had picked him. He was initially set to play the first part of the tournament and miss the second half to play in the new South Africa T20 league(SA20). He will also tour Pakistan for a Test series in December.

Livingstone will now miss the tournament as he has pulled out due to increased international workload. Renegades general manager James Rosengarten was hopeful that Livingstone will play the next season.

"Liam is a fantastic cricketer and there's a reason we used our first pick in the draft to select him. Since then, his schedule has changed with added international duties and we wish him the best as he pushes for a Test debut,” Rosengarten said in a official statement.

"We know Liam had been looking forward to working with our head coach, David Saker, and playing for our club. Hopefully, we can make that happen in the coming seasons.”

Laurie Evans of Perth Scorchers has tested positive for a banned substance and that puts his participation in the doubt. Also, Glenn Maxwell is likely to miss most of the tournament with his leg injury.

The Melbourne Renegades can confirm Liam Livingstone has withdrawn from #BBL12.



Full details 👇 — Melbourne Renegades (@RenegadesBBL) November 22, 2022