NZ vs IND | Twitter awes at Arshdeep Singh’s perfect yorker followed by Mohammed Siraj’s bull’s eye strike to complete team hat-trick

A team working in harmony to dismantle the opposition as they succumb to a devastating collapse can be a thing of beauty. Indian bowlers were on top of their game in the death in the third T20I, both with the ball and in the field, as one sweet strike after another kept the hosts to a sub-par score.
New Zealand started off well in the must-win final T20I against India in Napier on Tuesday, having come into the match trailing the series 1-0. Even though the dangerous Finn Allen fell early and Mark Chapman followed soon after to leave the side at 49/2 after the powerplay, both Devon Conway and Glenn Phillips notched up fifties to take the score to 129/2 at the end of the 15th over.
However, what came next was bizarre, unexpected and humiliating for the hosts who at this point were targeting a big score of 170-plus. Returning to the attack, Mohammed Siraj bowled a ferocious bouncer at 145 clicks to get rid of the set Phillips before Arshdeep Singh's slower ball deceived Conway in the very next over. Siraj’s next over fetched two more wickets but the best was still yet to come.
Bowling the 19th over, Arshdeep started off with a bouncer down the leg side getting a tickle from Daryl Mitchell before delivering the ball of the innings. A searing yorker landed right into Ish Sodhi’s blockhole, leaving the spinner in a daze and the bails flying to put Singh on a hattrick. Even though he failed to get Tim Southee’s wicket to earn the rare feat, miscommunication between the wickets gave Siraj the opportunity to earn a team hat-trick.
Rushing in from the backward-point region, the pacer delivered a bullet throw at the non-striker’s end catching Adam Milne well short of his crease, to add to his incredible figures of 4/17. Thus, the Black Caps had lost six wickets for three runs in a disastrous collapse courtesy of the brilliance of Arshdeep Singh and Mohammed Siraj, leaving Twiteratti in awe of their accomplishments.
