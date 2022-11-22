There was no valid reason to sack Virat Kohli, remarks Salman Butt

“When they had sacked Kohli, there was no valid reason for that. The reason was that he did not win an ICC trophy. How many captains have actually won the ICC trophy? Many have spent their entire career without it. Ab jeet liye? (Have they won it now)? He was a quality captain. He wasn't the only reason why the team had lost. It is not that the team has drastically improved now. If it was all about winning then it's not that Dhoni can't play in the T20s,” Butt said on his YouTube channel.