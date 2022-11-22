WATCH | Glenn Maxwell reveals horrifying details of gruesome 'snap' in leg

Today at 12:20 PM
Glenn Maxwell is one of the top batters in white-ball cricket courtesy of his destructive hitting and his presence in the Australian lineup makes them a formidable side. However, the all-rounder suffered a leg injury recently and has revealed the horrifying details of the incident in a video.
Australia are currently engaged in a three-match ODI series against England but they are missing Glenn Maxwell in the squad. The all-rounder suffered a leg injury just ahead of the endeavour and might end up missing the entire upcoming season of the BBL. Maxwell had wounded his leg in a birthday party, putting him on the sidelines for an indefinite period. Fans were unaware of the details of the injury but Maxwell has revealed the horrifying details of the incident on social media.
Maxwell revealed in a video that the incident occurred on wet synthetic grass in the backyard of a friend's place. He further added that the injury occurred as he and a friend of both slipped at the same time while it was raining. The friend landed straight on Maxwell’s leg, resulting in the injury.
Maxwell stated that he had shattered his fibula in the process and also went on to explain the kind of pain he suffered after the chain of events.
