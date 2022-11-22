WATCH | Glenn Maxwell reveals horrifying details of gruesome 'snap' in leg

Australia are currently engaged in a three-match ODI series against England but they are missing Glenn Maxwell in the squad. The all-rounder suffered a leg injury just ahead of the endeavour and might end up missing the entire upcoming season of the BBL. Maxwell had wounded his leg in a birthday party, putting him on the sidelines for an indefinite period. Fans were unaware of the details of the injury but Maxwell has revealed the horrifying details of the incident on social media.