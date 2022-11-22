World T20 2024 | ICC announces new format featuring 12 directly qualified teams among 20 participants

Of the 20 teams, 12 have already booked their spots in the upcoming edition. The West Indies and the USA have been guaranteed their place on account of being the hosts, they will be joined by the top eight finishers at the 2022 event, namely England, Pakistan, India, New Zealand, Australia, Sri Lanka, South Africa and the Netherlands. The last two teams to have qualified so far are Afghanistan and Bangladesh, on account of being the next-best ranked teams at the 14 November 2022 cutoff date set by the ICC. The remaining eight teams will be determined through regional qualifiers.