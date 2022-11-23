18-year-old Rehan Ahmed in line to become England's youngest ever Test player following call-up for Pakistan tour

Leg-spin all-rounder Rehan Ahmed has become the latest inclusion to England's squad for the tour of Pakistan after the 18-year-old impressed head coach Brendon McCullum and skipper Ben Stokes during the ongoing training camp in Abu Dhabi, currently underway to prepare the side for the three-match Test series. Ahmed has just three first-class games to his name, scalping nine wickets at an average of 30, and is currently representing the England Lions in a warm-up fixture against the Test squad led by Ollie Pope. He has also featured in 7 List A games and 19 T20Is, plying his trade for Leicestershire and Northern Superchargers on the English domestic circuit.