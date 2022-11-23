18-year-old Rehan Ahmed in line to become England's youngest ever Test player following call-up for Pakistan tour

Today at 7:51 PM
England have decided to hand young leg-spinner Rehan Ahmed a call-up to the national squad for the upcoming tour of Pakistan after he impressed during a training camp in the UAE. Ahmed would become the youngest-ever debutant for the team if he gets picked in the lineup for any of the three Tests.
Leg-spin all-rounder Rehan Ahmed has become the latest inclusion to England's squad for the tour of Pakistan after the 18-year-old impressed head coach Brendon McCullum and skipper Ben Stokes during the ongoing training camp in Abu Dhabi, currently underway to prepare the side for the three-match Test series. Ahmed has just three first-class games to his name, scalping nine wickets at an average of 30, and is currently representing the England Lions in a warm-up fixture against the Test squad led by Ollie Pope. He has also featured in 7 List A games and 19 T20Is, plying his trade for Leicestershire and Northern Superchargers on the English domestic circuit.
If Ahmed features in any of the three Tests, beginning on December 1, 9 and 17, respectively, he would become the youngest ever Test debutant for his country in their history, surpassing the 18-year and 149-day mark set by Brian Close in 1949.
“We know he’s not the finished article and has raw potential, but Ben (Stokes), myself and the rest of the coaches like how he approaches his game. The experience of being part of the squad in Pakistan will be hugely beneficial for him, and he will add to the make-up of our squad,” head coach Brendon McCullum was quoted saying by the ECB.
This would be England's first Test in Pakistan in 17 years and it remains to be seen how they perform on the back of six wins in their last seven Tests under a revamped leadership core.
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.