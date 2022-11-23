ECB appoints 37-year-old Luke Wright as England Men’s team selector

Today at 12:16 PM
Former England all-rounder Luke Wright has been named as the selector of the England men's team. The 37-year-old will be in charge in March after finishing a coaching job with Auckland, and will be responsible for ‘England Men’s squads and team selections from senior teams to Lions and Young Lions’.
Luke Wright, England’s 2010 World Cup-winning all-rounder, has been appointed as his country’s men's team’s selector. Wright, aged 37, will join in March for the role, which has been reintroduced by England men's cricket managing director Rob Key after it was abolished by his predecessor Ashley Giles.
“It's a huge honour. I am incredibly excited. With the Ashes and ICC Men's 50-over World Cup next year, I can't wait to get started and try to contribute after what has been a fantastic year for England men's cricket,” said Wright, who played 101 games across formats for England between 2007 and 2014.
Wright will do his job alongside Rob Key, performance director Mo Bobat, player ID lead David Court, and the Test and limited-overs coaches and skippers to select squads and teams.
"I'm delighted that Luke will be joining as selector. With his significant experience of playing in England and overseas as well as his in-depth knowledge of county cricket, he will be an important voice in squad selection while also helping to identify the next generation of England stars,” Key said in a statement.
"It's an exciting time for England men's cricket, but there is a lot of hard work ahead if we are to build upon what has been an exciting year."
Introducing our new Men's Selector, @lukewright204 🤝— England Cricket (@englandcricket) November 22, 2022
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.