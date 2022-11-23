ECB appoints 37-year-old Luke Wright as England Men’s team selector

Luke Wright, England’s 2010 World Cup-winning all-rounder, has been appointed as his country’s men's team’s selector. Wright, aged 37, will join in March for the role, which has been reintroduced by England men's cricket managing director Rob Key after it was abolished by his predecessor Ashley Giles.

“It's a huge honour. I am incredibly excited. With the Ashes and ICC Men's 50-over World Cup next year, I can't wait to get started and try to contribute after what has been a fantastic year for England men's cricket,” said Wright, who played 101 games across formats for England between 2007 and 2014.

Wright will do his job alongside Rob Key, performance director Mo Bobat, player ID lead David Court, and the Test and limited-overs coaches and skippers to select squads and teams.

"I'm delighted that Luke will be joining as selector. With his significant experience of playing in England and overseas as well as his in-depth knowledge of county cricket, he will be an important voice in squad selection while also helping to identify the next generation of England stars,” Key said in a statement.