PAK vs ENG | Sarfaraz Ahmed continuously motivated me for Pakistan’s call-up, reveals Abrar Ahmed

Today at 11:12 AM
Abrar Ahmed, who was named in Pakistan's 18-member squad for the England Test series, has recalled how former national team skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed constantly motivated him when he was doing well on the domestic circuit. Abrar, aged 24, is the leading wicket-taker in the ongoing Quaid-e-Azam trophy.
Regarded as the mystery spinner in Pakistan, Abrar Ahmed is all set to make an impact when the Men in Green will take on England for a three-match Test series, scheduled to get underway on December 1 in Rawalpindi. Abrar, who didn't get the opportunity to play despite being included in the T20I squad against England ahead of the World Cup, is likely to have his opportunity this time.
Having already scalped 43 wickets, Abrar is enjoying a dream Quaid-e-Azam campaign this year. Riding on his stellar record at the domestic circuit, the 24-year-old earned his maiden call-up for red-ball cricket. While expressing his happiness, Abrar lauded his Sindh teammates, as well as Pakistan’s former skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed for backing him continuously during his progress.
"As I started to take wickets in 3 to 4 matches in the ongoing season of the Quaid-e-Azam trophy, my fellow teammates started to tell me that your name will be included in the squad. Sarfaraz Ahmed continuously said you are doing well, your name will be included, and you will play," Abrar told the reporters, as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.
Further, Abrar talked about his journey and bowling style and compared himself with Ajantha Mendis, and Mujeeb ur Rehman. He also went on to say that he frequently watches Sunil Narine’s bowling to bring variations into the mix.
"I used to bowl finger spin with the help of tape-ball, then I joined Rashid Latif cricket academy. I belong from Shinkiari Mansehra, but I played most of my cricket in Karachi. I bowl finger spin bowling like Ajanta Mendis and Mujeeb ur Rehman and I also watch Sunil Narine's bowling," he added.
