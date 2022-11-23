Reports | Ravindra Jadeja to miss Bangladesh tour after failing to recover from knee injury

Today at 11:54 AM
As per Cricbuzz, Ravindra Jadeja has been ruled out of India’s upcoming tour of Bangladesh after failing to recover from a knee injury. The BCCI, who initially mentioned the all-rounder’s ‘availability is subject to fitness’, is now expected to name Jadeja’s replacement later this week.
According to a report filed by Cricbuzz, Ravindra Jadeja is all set to miss India’s upcoming tour of Bangladesh. The 33-year-old sustained a knee injury during the Asia Cup and was ruled out of India’s T20 World Cup squad for the same reason. He is yet to be recovered and has to wait until the new year to make a comeback into the Indian team.
“Ravindra Jadeja is set to miss the tour of Bangladesh next month. The India all-rounder laid low due to an injury since the Asia Cup, has not recovered and will have to be replaced in the Bangladesh-bound squad,” a Cricbuzz report read.
However, the BCCI mentioned Jadeja’s availability for the three ODIs and two Tests in Bangladesh was ‘subject to fitness’ while announcing the squads on October 31. He is now set to be replaced, and the BCCI is likely to announce the replacement’s name later this week.
Jadeja missed the major part of the Asia Cup due to the injury. His last India match was against Hong Kong on August 31 in Dubai.
India and Bangladesh will play three ODIs on December 4,7, and 10. After the 50-over leg, they will play the two-match Test series, starting on December 14 in Chattogram.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.