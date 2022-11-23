Sri Lanka Cricket hands Chamika Karunaratne hefty fine and one-year suspended ban for player contract violations

Karunaratne made his white-ball debut in both formats last year and has since become an integral part of the nation's cricketing setup, featuring in 18 ODIs and 38 T20Is already. The cricketer from Colombo was a part of all seven Sri Lankan lineups in the recently concluded World T20, scalping three wickets and tallying 32 runs. It is imperative for Karunaratne to ensure there are no further breaches in the coming months given the ICC World Cup 2023 in India is less than a year away.