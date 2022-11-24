BAN vs IND | Shahbaz Ahmed replaces Ravindra Jadeja for Bangladesh ODIs, Kuldeep Sen in for Yash Dayal

Today at 12:22 PM
The BCCI on Wednesday announced Shahbaz Ahmed will replace Ravindra Jadeja in their upcoming ODI series in Bangladesh, beginning on December 4 in Dhaka. Jadeja, whose availability was ‘subject to fitness’, missed the major part of the Asia Cup and the entire T20 World Cup due to a knee injury.
Shahbaz Ahmed, who has been in excellent form in the domestic circuit for Bengal, has been included in India’s white-ball squad for the Bangladesh tour where they will play three ODIs and two Tests. Fast bowler Kuldeep Sen has also been named in the squad, replacing Yash Dayal, who was ruled out of the series due to a lower back issue.
Jadeja is yet to recover from the knee injury that he suffered during the Asia Cup. He last played against Hong Kong on August 31 and missed the remainder of the tournament, as well as the subsequent T20 World Cup in Australia. Notably, while announcing the squads in a media release, the BCCI mentioned that Jadeja’s availability is ‘subject to fitness’.
India’s Bangladesh tour will begin with three-match ODI series in the first week of December, and Rohit Sharma will return to lead the side. They will play in Dhaka (twice) and Chattogram on December 4, 7, and 10 respectively, followed by two Tests, starting on December 14.
#TeamIndia for Bangladesh ODIs: Rohit Sharma(C), KL Rahul (VC), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Shreyas Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, R Pant (WK), Ishan Kishan (WK), Shahbaz Ahmed, Axar Patel, W Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Sen.— BCCI (@BCCI) November 23, 2022
India's updated squad for Bangladesh ODIs: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul (vc), Virat Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan, Rajat Patidar, Shreyas Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Shahbaz Ahmed, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Sen.
