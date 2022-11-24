BAN vs IND | Tamim Iqbal to lead Bangladesh as Shakib Al Hasan makes comeback to ODI squad

The Bangladesh Cricket Board has named a 15-member strong squad to face India in three ODIs at home in December in what will be the Men in Blues' first tour of their neighbouring country since 2015. Tamim Iqbal will continue as the side's captain and would be greatly boosted by the presence of Shakib Al Hasan after the all-rounder had decided to skip their last ODI assignment against Zimbabwe ahead of the recently concluded World T20. Ebadot Hossain and Yasir Ali are other notable inclusions to the side as the Tigers begin their preparations for the World Cup next year in India.