BBL | Sydney Thunder sign Afghanistan's Fazalhaq Farooqi to replace David Willey

Farooqi, just 22 years old, has already represented his country in 17 T20Is, scalping 21 wickets at an average of 20.52 and an excellent economy of 6.76. He rose to fame recently after helping Afghanistan bundle over Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup opener with stunning figures of 3.4-1-11-3, following up the performance with yet another three-wicket haul against Pakistan later in the tournament. The left-arm quick cemented his reputation as a prodigy with a haul of 1/24 against England and 2/29 against Australia at the World T20 Down Under, conceding runs at a paltry economy of 6.52 in the marquee event.