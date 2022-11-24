County Championship 2023 | Hasan Ali inks four months deal with Warwickshire

After having a successful last season with Lancashire, Hasan Ali has switched counties signing a four-month deal with the Warwickshire Cricket club for the 2023 season. His stay at the club will cover the duration of the T20 Blast, including knockouts and County games until the end of July.

Hasan Ali’s spot in the Pakistan national team seems to be in trouble after he was benched throughout the T20 World Cup 2022. The seamer was also dropped from the squad for the Pakistan series for the tour to England next month. However, the pacer will be back in action after signing a four-month deal with Warwickshire for the upcoming County season. The right-arm quick will stay with the team for the T20 Blast including its knockout games and will also appear in first-class encounters till the end of July.

Hasan was impressive in the early stages of the 2022 County Championship for Lancashire tallying 25 wickets. After his switch for the upcoming season, the pacer will look forward to scalping wickets on a regular basis for his new club. Hasan shared his enthusiasm to play a part in the team’s journey.

"I'm delighted to sign for Warwickshire as they are an ambitious club and Edgbaston is a ground I've always enjoyed playing at. I hope I can help the team with my experience and contribute to some wins - maybe even a trophy," Hasan stated, reported ESPNcricinfo.

Warwickshire reached the quarter-final of the T20 Blast last year but managed to pull off a narrow escape from relegation on the final day of the season. Hasan will be the latest addition to the bowling attack comprising Ed Barnard and Chris Rushworth. Moeen Ali will also return to the county next year and will play a key role for the side.

The team’s head coach, Mark Robinson stated that the pacer will play a major role for the team.

"He'll play a major role for us in both the Championship and the T20 Blast with his stay running from the start of the season and ending at the end of July. He's an established international bowler and a fantastic addition to our attack giving us something different to what we already have," he explained.

Warwickshire will hope for a brilliant performance for him in the upcoming season in a bid to win the title.