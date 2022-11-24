Justin Langer sees his players as sons, still needs to be given a lot of credit, believes Michael Hussey

“Some guys it will upset. Some guys read all the press and take it all in, and other guys just completely block it out altogether. I was someone that took no notice of any media when I was playing. It’s hard to filter everything out, but I tried to see as few headlines as possible. I didn’t read any newspapers, but there are other guys who are the opposite, that like to know what’s going on. Some people like to use it for motivation. I know Michael Clarke used to read all the papers and often use criticism as motivation," he told news.com.au.