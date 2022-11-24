NZ vs IND | New Zealand will miss Martin Guptill, but he has not retired, highlights Kane Williamson

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson has admitted that they will miss Martin Guptill, who has chosen not to renew his central contract and has subsequently been released by New Zealand Cricket. However, at the same time, Williamson has highlighted Guptill’s international career is not over yet.

Kane Williamson was full of praise for Martin Guptill ahead of New Zealand’s three-match ODI series against India, beginning on November 25 at Eden Park, Auckland. Recently, Guptill has been granted a release from his New Zealand Cricket’s central contract, although the 36-year-old remains available for selection in the future.

“He's (Guptill) made a decision to explore a few other options, but as a player and as an experienced member of the group, he's added so much value over the years and been one of our best white-ball players ever,” Williamson told the reporters, as quoted by stuff.co.nz.

“Even in the T20 World Cup, without getting a playing opportunity, he was outstanding at offering [help] to all the players in the group. He's been fantastic in so many areas of the environment.”

Further, Williamson highlighted the fact that Guptill, despite being missed among them, has not decided to retire yet, and things might look different in the future.

“[He] absolutely will be missed, but he is not retired, so there's a lot to keep working through over the next period to get a real feel for how the picture looks,” Williamson added.

In Guptill’s absence, New Zeland, in all likelihood, will continue to bring in Finn Allen at the top in the first ODI against India.