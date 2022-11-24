NZ vs IND | Wasn’t hurt for being replaced as captain for Zimbabwe series last minute, opines Shikhar Dhawan

Shikhar Dhawan has revealed that he wasn’t hurt with the team management’s decision to replace him from captaincy during the Zimbabwe series with KL Rahul. Dhawan further added that the Indian team will be looking at the series against New Zealand as crucial preparation for the World Cup.

India are all set to play New Zealand in a three-match ODI series from November 25 under the leadership of Shikhar Dhawan. The left-handed batter captained the side in 2022 during the West Indies and South Africa ODI series as well. Notably, Dhawan was also named as skipper of the national side earlier for the Zimbabwe series but was removed at the last minute in favour of KL Rahul.

Reflecting on the decision, Dhawan revealed that he wasn’t hurt by the team management’s decision.

“If I talk about the Zimbabwe tour, KL Rahul is the vice-captain of our main team, when he came back, I was mindful of the fact that he had to go to Asia Cup,” Dhawan said during a pre-match press conference for the series against New Zealand.

“I was not hurt. I feel that whatever happens, happens for the best. I was then selected as the captain for the South Africa series, the selectors and the team management gave me that opportunity. I never feel bad.”

Both teams ended up as the semi-finalists of the recently concluded T20 World Cup. India won the T20I series against the Black Caps after that and will look to produce a similar kind of result under the leadership of Shikhar Dhawan. Dhawan shared his excitement to take charge of the team and further added that they are looking at the series as preparation for the ODI World Cup next year.

“I consider myself fortunate that I am getting an opportunity to lead the side at this stage of my career. I feel good about it and it is a challenge. We have won good series with a young side. To play good cricket and win the series, that’s what we are looking for. This preparation is all about the World Cup,” he stated.

The first ODI of the series will be played on November 25 at Eden Park, Auckland and fierce competition will be on display with two of the strongest sides in the format locking horns.