Reports | BCB shifts venue of Bangladesh’s third ODI versus India from Dhaka to Chittagong due to protest threat

India will arrive in Bangladesh next week for their first tour since 2015, beginning with a three-match ODI series starting December 4. All three matches were originally scheduled to be played in Dhaka but the third match of the series on December 10 has now been shifted to the coastal city of Chittagong, as per AFP. The decision was taken to avoid a rally by the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) which, in all likelihood, will bring hundreds of thousands to the streets of Dhaka.