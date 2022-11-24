SA20 2023 | Tournament would be one of the bigger events in franchise cricket, claims Quinton de Kock

Quinton de Kock has highlighted the importance of the all-new SA20 saying it would be one of the grandest events in the world of franchise cricket. The wicketkeeper further added that the tournament will provide exposure to the youngsters rising through the ranks in the domestic circuit.

Amidst the growing reaches of league cricket, South Africa are set to start an endeavour of their own named SA20 next year. The teams have enlisted many world-class players for the competition including overseas stars like Jofra Archer and Rashid Khan. The competition is expected to produce some exhilarating action with the presence of multiple elite players from cricketing nations.

Quinton de Kock will represent the Durban Super Giants in the league and he has stated that the competition would be one of the grandest events in league cricket.

"Pretty much it's a new tournament, so, I guess looking forward to the unexpected, we've had a couple of these tournament, and there hasn't been one in a while. Obviously, it's a quite big event, I think this would be one of the bigger events in the local franchise system," he was quoted as saying by the tournament in a release.

"A lot of youngsters who haven't been part of the big tournament will be involved in this, so it will be good for the new guys and obviously for the guys who've been around in serving cricket. This is also new for us, so, this would be amazing another new comp, so I can't wait."

The teams in the league are all owned by IPL-based franchises. Keshav Maharaj will also feature in the tournament for the Durban Super Giants and will be a part of a ferocious-looking bowling attack including Jason Holder and Reece Topley. Maharaj revealed that he is excited to play alongside the young guns in the tournament.

"I'm looking forward to obviously rubbing shoulders with some new faces, learning more about the game from some T20 specialist, but most importantly making new friendships on and off the field and yeah playing in my hometown, most especially Durban,” he stated.