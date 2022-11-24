SA20 | MI Cape Town rope in Jofra Archer as wildcard pick for inaugural edition

MI Cape Town, Mumbai Indians ’ franchise at SA 20, on Wednesday announced the signing of Jofra Archer for the inaugural edition of the competition, to be held in South Africa from January 10 to February 11.

The 27-year-old, the leading wicket-taker for England in their 2019 ODI World Cup-winning campaign, is currently in the UAE with the England Lions team as part of his rehab programme. Initially, he had a long-standing elbow issue, which was followed by a stress fracture of the lower back, forcing him not to play an international match since March 2021. Yet, Mumbai Indians signed him in the last IPL auction for INR 8 crore, projecting him as a man for the future. Thus, MI have retained him for IPL 2023.