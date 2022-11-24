SL vs AFG | Bhanuka Rajapaksa granted release from Sri Lanka's16-member squad for ODI series

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has announced a list of 16 players that will take part in the upcoming ODI series against Afghanistan beginning November 25, with all three games set to take place at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy. Dasun Shanaka will lead the full-strength team against Hashmatullah Shahidi's men with all eyes on the likes of Wanindu Hasaranga and Maheesh Theekshana amidst questions of whether they can translate their success in T20s to the longer format of the game.