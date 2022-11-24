WATCH, WBBL | Spot the difference as Amelia Kerr perfectly replicates Amanda-Jade Wellington's dream leg-spin dismissal in same match

The Women's Big Bash League has continued to enthral as the eighth edition of the tournament heads to a close in the knockout stages. After Brisbane Heat knocked out the Hobart Hurricanes in the playoff between the third and fourth-placed teams, the side is currently engaged in the Challenger clash with the Adelaide Strikers in a bid to reach the final against the Sydney Sixers. The Heat have set their rivals a target of 155 courtesy of Laura Harris' blitz of 33 and Amelia Kerr's valiant 43, but it was her world-class delivery in the second innings that caught the spotlight.