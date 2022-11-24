WATCH, WBBL | Spot the difference as Amelia Kerr perfectly replicates Amanda-Jade Wellington's dream leg-spin dismissal in same match

Today at 4:38 PM
The Women's Big Bash League produced two brilliant exhibitions of leg spin in the Challenger, as Amelia Kerr and Amanda-jade Wellington stumped out their counterparts with brilliantly flighted deliveries. The two efforts were as close to each other visually as possible, seeming like mirror images.
The Women's Big Bash League has continued to enthral as the eighth edition of the tournament heads to a close in the knockout stages. After Brisbane Heat knocked out the Hobart Hurricanes in the playoff between the third and fourth-placed teams, the side is currently engaged in the Challenger clash with the Adelaide Strikers in a bid to reach the final against the Sydney Sixers. The Heat have set their rivals a target of 155 courtesy of Laura Harris' blitz of 33 and Amelia Kerr's valiant 43, but it was her world-class delivery in the second innings that caught the spotlight.
Facing the recently-appointed Australian ODI vice-captain Tahlia McGrath, the leg-spinner flighted a length delivery through the air tempting the all-rounder to dance down the track in search of a boundary. However, the ball spun away miles from the bat, completely deceiving McGrath thus enabling Georgia Redmayne to affect an easy stumping. The delivery in itself, interestingly enough, wasn't even the most amusing facet of the dismissal.
In the first innings, Amanda-Jade Wellington had produced a carbon copy of the delivery with the exact same result. Much like Kerr, she had tossed up a delivery a little ahead from midway down the pitch, enticing Georgia Voll into a massive slog. The ball spun away near the tramline and Tegan McPharlin was quick enough with her gloves to send the batter back to the pavilion.
The similarity of the two incidents is almost eerie and the near-zero probability of it occurring across two innings in the same game makes it an incredible watch.
The first dismissal:
Strikers are setting the tone on home turf! But out comes Laura Harris... #WBBL08 pic.twitter.com/Ia82Fyr4Wb— Weber Women's Big Bash League (@WBBL) November 24, 2022
The second dismissal:
Amelia Kerr and Georgia Redmayne combine for the huge wicket of the Strikers skipper!@CommBank #PlayOfTheDay #WBBL08 pic.twitter.com/N0gjWt1m05— cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) November 24, 2022
